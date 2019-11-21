Springfield residents voice concerns over blight, litter across city

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents who are increasingly worried about the appearance of the city voiced their concerns at a Maintenance and Development Sub Committee meeting Wednesday night.

The group is afraid a lack of “curb appeal” could take away from tourists returning or potential residents moving in to open businesses. They said there is more litter, overgrowth, and run-down housing than ever before.

During Wednesday night’s meeting, they brought a list of specific problem areas.

“The biggest issue is enforcement. It’s making sure Springfield Police are equipped with resources to universally apply fines equally,” said City Councilor Marcus Williams.

This was the second meeting this month to discuss the issue with the City Council.