Springfield residents call on city to fix damaged roads

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of Humbert Street in Springfield are calling on the city to fix their road.

They told 22News that when it rains, their street floods. Some drivers have had gotten flat tires due to potholes they can’t see in a water-covered street.

Sean Narvez-Bell of Springfield said, “You have to go all the way around just to hit this block again it’s ridiculous someone in the city needs to fix it I mean we pay taxes for this they need to fix this ASAP.”

Residents also added that all the water from the street is now into peoples’ homes, causing water damage and flooded basements.