SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission is now accepting applications from residents for the Customer Assistance Program (CAP) aimed to help families pay off a portion of their water and sewer bill.

Customers that apply may be able to receive up to a $250 credit on their accounts, which is double the amount offered last year. CAP eligibility follows the same guidelines as the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) which makes it easier for families to apply. Eligible households must have an income of 60% or below the state median income, based on your household size.

To apply for the CAP, customers will need to fill out an application form online or request a paper form by mail. Customers can attach their acceptance letter if they applied to LIHEAP as proof of income eligibility. If you received credit last year from the program, you must reapply this year.

The program is based on a first-come, first-serve basis and the Commission will be accepting applications through June 30, 2023, or until funding is completely used. Residents may only receive one CAP credit per year.