Springfield residents celebrate sixth annual Jazz and Roots Festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday Marked the sixth annual Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival.

The Springfield Jazz and Roots Festival draws visitors from all over the northeast.

The free outdoor festival is held every year in honor of Charles Neville, a New Orleans native and legendary saxophone player for the Neville Brothers.

He sadly passed away last year. So this year, the festival honored him by naming the main stage after him and hosting a parade down Main Street.

Charles’ wife, Kristen Neville told 22News that Saturday’s parade is meant to be a way of saying goodbye to a loved one in New Orleans.

“Traditionally in New Orleans, it’s part of a you know, a funeral procession. The band strikes up a really joyous tune and everybody joins in dancing and celebrating,” said Neville.

Charles’ wife Kristin is the executive director of Blues to Green, the non-profit organization that hosts the Festival every year.

The party is still going on in Court Square. The jazz and Roots Festival will be going on until 10:00 on Saturday night.