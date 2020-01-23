Springfield residents, city councilors discuss concerns at town hall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents were given a chance to bring their concerns about their community straight to city officials Wednesday night.

Residents and city councilors game together during this town-hall style meeting. Wednesday night’s was the sixth such meeting since 2017.

One of Councilor Jesse Lederman’s promises while campaigning for a seat on the council was greater communication between residents and city officials. These meetings were organized for that purpose.

Lederman told 22News, “It really allows for folks to engage with a group of elected officials and also their neighbors, so we’re able to have more of a dialogue. Often what occurs is we find issues we can work on in the future, so it actually begins a relationship.”

Springfield resident Kathryn Taccone told 22News, “I feel a little bit empowered joining a movement of being informed and being involved in the community.”

Springfield business owner William Colom added, “We run a business downtown, so as business owners we like to stay informed. What’s happening with the community, what are we doing, how can we be a part of it and how can we help.”

Wednesday night’s meeting focused on the X-intersection construction project and neighborhood concerns on the widening of Sumner Ave.