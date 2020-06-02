Springfield residents, city officials attend vigil to honor George Floyd

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield is coming together on the steps of Springfield City Hall in response to nationwide unrest after the death of George Floyd.

It’s being led by a number of religious leaders from all different faiths. There are over 100 people but it is a very peaceful environment. A number of city and state officials including Mayor Sarno, Police Commissioner Clapprood and Congressman Richard Neal attended.

This vigil was organized by Pastor Dr. Constant S. Cooley of United Temple Church of God in Chris, and Pastor Eli Serrano of Restoration Worship Center. 22News spoke with one local resident who said prayer vigils are just as importance as peaceful protests.

Karlos Reyes, a Springfield resident told 22News, “It is time to transition and also to remember and honor as well, and so its a different form of protest but regardless of what we’re all united and it brings us together and it’s about time.”

The organizers wanted this prayer vigil to be a way to bring people together in the midst of the nationwide violence.

So far, all of the messages from leaders have been the same: they are calling for change.