SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents of one Springfield apartment complex have been complaining of poor living conditions and safety hazards.

22News received several emails from those who live at Edgewater Apartments, located on Lowell Street in Springfield. They say there’s a current lack of elevator service, a particular cause of concern for elderly residents. There’s also been complaints of trash buildup, strong unpleasant odors and a cockroach issue.

22News contacted the Springfield City Code Enforcement office Tuesday morning to see if it was aware of these issues. Steve Desilets, Springfield City Building Commissioner, told 22News that elevator complaints are made through the state’s elevator inspectors but he was able to confirm the code enforcement office had received complaints of “trash, heavy urine smell and cockroaches.”

Following 22News’ inquiry into the matter, Desilets said that, “The housing inspection for the sanitary complaint of the hallways took place this morning with the management given notice to rectify the issues.”

22News did reach out to the Springfield Supervisor within the state’s elevator inspectors and the Edgewater’s property manager but have yet to hear back.