Springfield residents discuss concerns about “X” intersection reconstruction project

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The notorious “X” intersection in Springfield will soon undergo a multi-million-dollar reconstruction project.

On Tuesday night, a neighborhood hearing was held for residents to learn about the project and voice their concerns. The intersection of Sumner Avenue at Belmont Avenue and Dickinson Street in Springfield, also known as the “X” has been a dangerous intersection for years, not only for drivers but pedestrians too.

Because of this, the state is funding an $11 million reconstruction project. Which includes traffic pattern changes, the creation of rotary on Belmont and Commonwealth avenues, the expansion of Sumner Avenue by 5 feet on both sides, and a bike lane.

“The ‘X’ is one of the top 10 accident prone in the state, so that’s what was behind it the data suggested that we needed to do something,” said Victor Davila, a Springfield City Councilor.

The Forest Park Civic Association held a special meeting for neighborhood residents to hear any concerns that they have because of the major project. It’s unclear just how long it will take to complete the significant construction project, however, residents say they still want to see the “X” reconstructed regardless of how long it takes.

“I’m in favor of any improvements to the city of Springfield,” said Tom Lott of Springfield. “If they are going to be making changes to Sumner which will alleviate some of the traffic problems it’s always a plus.”

The “X” reconstruction project is expected to begin in 2024.