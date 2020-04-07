Closings and Delays
Springfield residents displaying blue ribbons to support essential workers

Hampden County

by: Lianne Zana

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other local leaders are calling on the public to show solidarity through the COVID-19 pandemic from home.

Residents have been displaying blue homemade ribbons and hearts on their front yards to show support for healthcare and other essential workers on the front lines throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Sarno is encouraging residents to join in on the act and post your solidarity photos on social media with the hashtag #BlueRibbonSpringfield.

