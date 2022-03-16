SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – You know it’s spring when the birds are singing, but for some residents in western Massachusetts there’s a less enjoyable sound… illegal dirt bikes.

Springfield residents are getting used to seeing them and hearing them on city’s streets, especially as the weather gets warmer.

“I have seen a whole gang like a few days ago,” said Amerie Williams. “They were just ‘vroom vroom vroom.’ It was a lot!”

Shamso Hassam told 22News, “They are always doing wheelies or something. It’s dangerous.”

Springfield Police said they are cracking down on illegal dirt bikes. According to the department’s Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, 125 off-highway vehicles, such as dirt bikes and ATVs, were seized last year. This year, 15 so far with six of them Tuesday.

Walsh adds that the police department is ramping up “specialized detail” on city streets ahead of the warmer months. Other efforts to combat illegal dirt biking include a citywide ban, making it illegal for Springfield gas stations to give gas to illegal dirt bikes at the pump.

Some Springfield residents told 22News they’re wondering if the city should take other measures.

“I think if they were to build some kind of raceway, park or something, they could ride more safely,” Dan Frye of Springfield suggested. “I would hope they would want to use them. Sometimes you just get the impression that they are just kinda doing it for the thrill of riding it in traffic.”

On the state level, a bill sponsored by Representative Orlando Ramos would give the city authority to destroy the illegal dirt bikes if passed. 22News spoke with Ramos Tuesday who said he’s working with the House Council and the city’s law department to expedite that bill.