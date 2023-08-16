SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As we head into the political season here in western Massachusetts, Springfield residents had the opportunity to meet and get to know the candidates for Mayor and City Council Wednesday night.

The Forest Park Civic Association hosted the “Meet the Candidates” event in Springfield. Mayoral and City Council candidates were able to give statements to introduce themselves and talk about their goals as a candidate.

People in attendance were also able to ask the candidates questions on a range of topics of how they would improve the city. “I want to hear what the candidates have to say, how they are going to make our city even better than it is and there are a number of city council candidates I haven’t met yet that are at large and nice to have this meeting to be able to shake hands with them and know their face and so forth,” said Springfield resident, Wayne Nelson.

Seats up for elections this year in the city of Springfield includes, Mayor, City Council At Large, City Council Ward 6, and City Council Ward 3.