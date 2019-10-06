Springfield residents enjoy 25th annual ‘The Taste of Italy’ food festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been 25 years since “The Taste of Italy” became one of Springfield’s most beloved events. And this food festival hasn’t lost any of its luster.

Hundreds of Italian food lovers filled the South End Middle school cafeteria Saturday evening, the former home of ‘Our Lady of Carmel School’.

They came for the legendary Italian specialties prepared by a team of cooks.

Not only is “The Taste of Italy” been the largest fundraiser for ‘Our Lady of Carmel’ church, but it’s taken on a life of its own as a source of pride for Springfield’s Italian-American community.

Community members, such as Rose Costa and Tara Maynard, told 22News that the food festival has become a generational tradition.

Costa told 22News, “Well starting with me, my little one over there, there’s four generations of my family here.”

Tara Maynard added that the festival’s fundraiser is a family tradition in and of itself.

“Oh, we’ve been doing this for 25 years,” said Maynard. “Our family runs this, the fundraiser, and it’s the best thing we could ever do.”

From the Marsala meat dishes to the Cannoli’s, the Taste of Italy continues to be a highlight of Springfield’s Italian Heritage month celebration