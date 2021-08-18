Springfield residents enjoy ‘Chess in the Park’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A local community is working to empower residents through the game of chess.

The Indian Orchard council is holding “chess in the park” on monthly basis. The event, held at Myrtle Street park is free to the community. In addition to plenty of chess boards, the rustic brewery donated hotdogs and snacks for the event.

Zaida Govan, President of the Indian Orchard Citizen’s Council, told 22News, “Trying to encourage everyone to come out and play chess. We have a few families that came out and I’m just so excited because it brings out community together and that’s exactly what we want.”

Bryan McFarland, a Chess in the Park organizer, told 22News, “The game of chess teaches analytical and reasoning skills that can be used in all aspects of life and not just simply in a board game. It can help people in their work, their hobbies, and their careers.”

Organizers hope that other communities adopt the event, and eventually, they can arrange a tournament for the region.