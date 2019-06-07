Springfield residents enjoy culture, cocktails at mural festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A night of culture and cocktails was held in Springfield on Thursday night.

Over 400 local residents were a huge part of the Fresh Paint Mural Festival in downtown Springfield.

Fresh Paint and the Springfield Museums teamed up to host a paint-by-numbers activity. Each table was given a piece of cloth.

Owner of Lead Artist Goodspace Murals Greta Mcclain said to 22News, “We’re super proud to be part of Fresh Paint Springfield. It’s been super fun to involve as many hands as possible in the making of this mural.”

The mural that was painted on Thursday night is about 5,000 square feet.

When complete, they will be installed on Dwight Street. The Fresh Paint Block Party starts on Saturday at 1 p.m.