Springfield residents frustrated with increase in energy bills

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received a number of emails of people frustrated with how much their utility bills went up.

Lillian Velazquez of Springfield was prepared for an increase in her gas bill but she said she wasn’t prepared for it to be almost $200 more, “When I got this bill and it was $522 I thought, ‘Absolutely not.'”

Velazquez is a Springfield native who moved into her home in 2020. Before this winter, her most expensive gas bill was about $360. In the month of January of 2021, she paid 330 dollars. The usage on Lillian’s bill is higher, 300 therms in this most recent bill compared 229 therms last year.

She recognizes there were some colder days in January but this recent bill is nearly $200 higher.

“We keep our thermostat at 64, 65. So for us there isn’t really a reason for our bill to be $200 than last year in the same timeframe,” said Velazquez. She pointed out her frustration with the delivery side of the bill, going from $195 to $294.

Priscilla Ress with Eversource told 22News energy costs have gone up worldwide and an increase in usage can impact both the supply and delivery prices.

“There are a number of very important and very critical and constantly being reviewed points of that bill. Nothing goes into that delivery side of your bill that has not been reviewed and approved by the department of public utilities,” said Ress.

The delivery side of the bill, Ress said, pays for things like equipment, crews, and programs that are state or federally mandated, aimed at maintaining the efficiency and safety of the power grid.