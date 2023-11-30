SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield set it’s tax rate and despite raising property values, residents will be getting a break.

After hearing from people who are struggling and worried about being able to pay their tax bills, the city council worked with the mayor to funnel an additional $1 million for tax relief.

According to City councilor Tim Allen, increasing property values are driving up taxes. Last year the price for a single family home in Springfield has gone up 10 percent, condos and multi-family homes even higher. Originally, the tax average bill was set to increase by about $175 – now, it’s down to $161 after councilors met with the mayor about people’s concerns, leading Sarno to allocate another $1 million dollars from the city’s free cash fund.

Allen adds, “It was a great day to see government work like it did. Is it enough money? Well no, it’s never enough money, we all have tax bills we have to pay and they’re more than we want them to be, but we got something.”

Allen says this year’s increase of $161 is actually lower than last year’s. But looking ahead, he said the Council has to take a better look at the budget in order prepare for offsets such as this.

On average, property values in Springfield have gone up almost $50,000 in the past two years.