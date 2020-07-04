Local residents head to Forest Park for 4th of July picnics

1  of  2
by: Lianne Zana

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – July 4th celebrations were held in Springfield Saturday, with many residents getting outside and taking advantage of the warm weather.

Forest Park was a popular spot for holiday activity since traditional 4th of July festivities are canceled this year. Many were out walking their dogs, barbecuing, and enjoying picnics with the family.

22News spoke to a few locals at the park about how they celebrated Independence Day.

“We’re out here just having a good time, having some good food on the grill, and just enjoying the family,” said James Alexander of Springfield. “Ribs, chicken, hot dogs, hamburgers, shish kabob, macaroni, and cheese, we got it all.”

“Well, we just went for a bike ride, can’t really visit family so…no,” residents Cindy Francis and Darryl Anderson said of their weekend plans.

