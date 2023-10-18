SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With election season underway, Springfield residents got the chance to meet some of the faces they’ll be voting for next month.

Four neighborhood councils that represent Springfield’s more dense and historical areas hosted the public forum, at Springfield South Church. These neighborhood councils were the Armoury Quadrangle Civic Association (Metro Center), McKnight Neighborhood Council, Maple-High/Six Corners Neighborhood Council, and South End Citizens Council.

It was a chance for residents to see what the 10 at-large City Council candidates want to bring to the table, for the next two years. 22News spoke with voters about the issues they hope candidates will address in urban neighborhoods.

“Are there things they can do to address liter and speeding of cars, and the fact there are so many street lights in the city that don’t work..those are some of the kinds of issues that we are concerned with,” said President of Armoury Quadrangle Civic Association, Betsy Johnson. Johnson adds that she’d like to see additional basketball courts and affordable housing throughout the urban neighborhoods.

There are only five at-large council seats up for grabs. Voting for the general elections takes place on November 7th.

