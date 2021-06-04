Springfield residents raise concerns over ‘No Parking’ signs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – “No Parking” signs have become an issue in some areas of Springfield.



Springfield residents raised concerns over the lack of parking options and uneven parking enforcement.

Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown and At-Large councilor Jesse Lederman have created a petition, to remove “No Parking” signs from certain residential areas near AIC and Springfield Technical Community College.

Councilor Brown said this issue has gone on long enough, telling 22News, “I can assure you that no one will get a ticket. No residents in the area will get a ticket until we resolve this and get the actual streets to the way we want them.”

The petition is on Monday’s City Council Agenda for referral to the Traffic Commission.