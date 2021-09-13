Springfield residents reminded to prepare for disasters

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is scheduled to recognize National Emergency Preparedness Month on Monday.

Mayor Domenic Sarno will be joined with Springfield Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi and District Chief of Emergency Preparedness Tyrone Denson to recognize National Emergency Preparedness Month at the City of Springfield’s Emergency Operations Center at the Raymond M. Sullivan Safety Complex beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The City advises residents to have plans in the event of spontaneous natural or man-made emergencies. Mayor Sarno issued a proclamation declaring the month of September 2021 a ‘National Preparedness Month’ in the City of Springfield.

Mayor Sarno in a statement said: “Unfortunately, we have gone through our fair share of natural and man-made disasters. From the June 1, 2011 EF-3 tornado, the freak Nor’easter in October 2011, the natural gas explosion and now with the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. Through it all, we have endured. Our brave and dedicated public safety and health officials, from my Cabinet Heads to our rank and file, are tested and true. It is so important for everyone to be prepared in case of an emergency. Have a plan, stock up on those essentials such as water and non-perishable food, and listen to the experts on how to keep yourself, your loved ones and your property safe.”

HHS Commissioner Caulton-Harris stated, “As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, we must be cognizant that other disasters don’t wait. Being prepared makes the difference in how we respond. Promoting a culture of resilience through preparedness will enable our city and residents to take the preparatory actions necessary to overcome the threats and hazards that are presented to them. The Department of Health and Human Services and the Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response would like to encourage all resident to take this month to review their plans, prepare an emergency kit, and take the time to talk with family members, neighbors and loved ones so that everyone can be safe and healthy in case a natural or man-made disaster strikes.”

The month includes a weekly theme to help prepare your family in case of a disaster: