Springfield residents reportedly leaving trash on Eastfield Mall property

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some 22News viewers pointed out that people have been leaving behind items in the parking lot of the former Sears Auto Center in Springfield.

The parking lot has basically become a dumping ground, and the new owners are working with the nearby Eastfield Mall to determine how to clear the lot. We were told that this property was acquired in May by Eastern Retail Properties, which is based in Braintree.

Eastfield Mall Property Manager Dave Thompson told 22News he alerted the company overseeing the site for the new owners and suggested contractors call.

He also said they have had conversations with the new owner about their future plans for the property, but nothing official has been released.

Thompson told 22News, “We contacted the property owner today ourselves to find out their plan, but we hadn’t heard back before news time.”