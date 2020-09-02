Springfield resident’s security camera catches man stealing package

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield homeowner had her package stolen off her doorstep and her security camera caught it on video.

Exactly a week ago, a man stole an amazon package in a Springfield neighborhood, a crime that’s becoming more and more common.

This video was taken by the homeowner’s camera. It happened on August 26th on Grayson Drive just after 7:30.



You can see the man put the smaller package under his shirt and then ride away on a bike.

The homeowner said when she called police, she was told that they didn’t need to see the video, at least not right now.

“They just took down my information and I told them I had video footage. And I asked them if they’d like for me to bring it down to the station. But they said they didn’t need it, unless maybe later down the road ask for the video footage,” said the homeowner.

When 22News brought this to the attention of Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood, she told us how important video is to catching these package thieves.

“The video is starting to help us out immensely and we use it in a lot of cases. Especially in a case like this, those ring videos are very clear and very helpful. And home surveillance cameras are getting better all the time so just let us know,” said Clapprood.

Springfield Police said if you have the video of the theft, the case gets assigned to a detective who will then contact you to obtain the video.

Last year, they had several successful investigations in which they used video systems to track down the thieves.