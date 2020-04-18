Springfield residents show appreciation for frontline workers with yard signs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More and more western Massachusetts residents are thanking healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19.

The Atwater Park Civic Association teamed up with neighbors on Springfield Street to create more than 100 yard signs showing appreciation to workers at Baystate Health.

The president of the organization told 22News why showing gratitude in these difficult times is important, “I mean it’s the least we can do. They’re a great neighbor, we’re fortunate to have them here in our neighborhood and we support them however we can.”

The front-line thank you signs join other initiatives to thank healthcare workers, including posting hearts on front doors.