SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield residents break silence Thursday night as they speak out on repetitive gun violence within the city. Along with social justice groups from Arise for Social Justice and Darrell Lee Jenkins JR Resource Center there to help make echo their voices.

This public speak out comes at a time after one person died from a shooting incident on Orange Street this past Sunday. And just this Thursday, a man was hospitalized after being found on Dwight Street with a gunshot wound.

Residents say their concerns stem from guns not being seized on city streets and murders going unresolved. Nearly 18 victims were being advocated for, outside the Oak Grove Cemetery on Bay Street, where many victims now lay.

” Our children are gone but they mattered. “ Michelle Thomas of Springfield

22News heard from Thomas, a mother who lossed her son to a shooting and organizer of the public speak out on why she continues this fight for justice in the city. “It’s painful enough, that we have to stand and watch this every day,” expressed Michelle Thomas. “I just think that we have to get out, we have to be heard, we have to let the people hear know that we are tired of it.”

Thomas adds we need to control our streets and take our neighborhoods back. Thomas suggests youth need to be taught about the dangers of guns as a first step to prevention. Environmental Justice Organizer for Arise for Social Justice, Rusty Polsgrove also hopes to see more outreach, cops intensively being on foot through the neighborhoods, and additional resources.

“Violence doesn’t justice happen, its the lack of resources these people go through that turns them to violent measures to get by,” explained Polsgrove. “People are resorting to desperate measures…people are in dire straights.”

The next public speak-out is scheduled for June 22nd outside the Arise For Social Justice facility on School Street in Springfield.