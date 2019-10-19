Springfield residents still cleaning up from Wednesday night’s storm

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- It’s been three days since a storm caused havoc in western Massachusetts.

Strong winds knocked down trees and power lines, and caused many residents to lose power. There are large branches still blocking the roadway at the intersection of Oklahoma Street and El Paso Street in Springfield.

“On the side streets there are still trees down and blocking the roads,” said James Nastanski of Springfield. “With that branch there, there is only one lane.”

The storm damage is still very visible in Springfield. The Ridgeline Tree Service has been on St. James Boulevard working to remove a large tree that came crashing down onto a home, damaging the roof. They’ve been clearing trees all across Hampden county the past few days.

“We have been doing a lot between Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, we have had a lot of calls,” said Ridgeline Tree Service’s Tim Fedora. “I’d rather have it under different circumstances, but business is good, when weather like this happens.”

Fedora told 22News the homeowner did contact their insurance company. If a storm causes a tree to fall onto your home, homeowner’s insurance does cover the damage. Most homeowners policies have a deductible of under $1,000.

There was also a power line that was knocked down in front of the home. It’s extremely important to stay away from fallen power lines. You should assume its still energized.

If you come across a downed line, call the National Grid at 1-800-465-1212.