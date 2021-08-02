Springfield residents thankful for mobile food market service providing fresh produce

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Every week, Springfield’s elderly and disabled wait for the Mobile Food Market to arrive in their neighborhood.

Program Manager Riley Gilroy doesn’t waste any time getting the fresh produce ready for sale. Residents are waiting to make their purchases.

Gladys Fontanez told 22News she’s alway among the first in line, “Because I can’t get over here. (Can you get to a store?) I do but I like to be here for the truck.”

Because Maria Montanez is confined to a wheel chair, the arrival of the mobile food store is a blessing. She takes her place in the line and selects from the array of farm fresh vegetables.

“You have family members who are close by. We have to try and get them our car or cab. Everybody is pretty far away,” said Fontanez.

Bringing the food to the doorstep of those facing physical challenges is very meaningful to Gilroy, “They’re very grateful because we come here. They can’t get out of their own apartments. A lot don’t have cars. So we are able to come here in person and do shopping for them to their hearts delight.”

This produce from a network of Springfield area farms arrives at its various destinations for the homebound, right on time throughout the week.