SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In response to the ongoing housing crisis affecting tenants across Springfield, a “Renter’s Rally” is scheduled to take place at Springfield City Hall.

The rally, set to take place on Tuesday, August 29, at 10 a.m., is organized by Neighbor to Neighbor, a community organization dedicated to addressing housing issues and advocating for renters’ rights.

The purpose of the rally is to bring together Springfield residents who have been directly impacted by the city’s housing crisis. Many tenants are facing challenges such as substandard living conditions, exorbitant rent prices, unresponsive corporate landlords, and a lack of viable options in the case of forced relocations. With these shared concerns, the rally aims to send a powerful message to city officials that it’s time to prioritize addressing the housing crisis.

The event will take place outside Springfield City Hall, located at 36 Court Street. Participants will include Springfield residents who have not been included in the discussions about the housing crisis with their elected representatives. Among them will be members of Neighbor to Neighbor.