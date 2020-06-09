Springfield residents urged to sign online petition on proposed water and sewer rate increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Councilor Orlando Ramos is urging residents to sign an online petition opposing a rate increase in Water and Sewer.

The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission was originally proposing a 16.9-percent rate increase.

It’s since been reduced to 9.5-percent.

But Ramos doesn’t think now is the right time to increase rates – especially in light of so many people out of work due to COVID-19.

The commission will be voting on the rate increase next Tuesday, June 17.