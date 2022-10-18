SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce hosted a meeting in Springfield Tuesday night to engage the public with the Springfield Police Department.

The meeting was to address concerns of Springfield, including public safety and begin to establish a plan to increase police presence in Ward 5.

“One of the key things is speeding, also the break-ins we are having in our community, especially in Ward 5. So those are the things we want to address, if people are not safe, or don’t feel safe in their homes, really nothing else matters. So we want to make sure that our public safety is our top priority,” said City Councilor Lavar Click-Bruce.

If you are a Springfield resident and missed Tuesday night’s meeting, Councilor Click-Bruce says you can contact him at his office at city hall with questions or concerns.