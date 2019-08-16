Springfield restaurant & bar owners learn how to stay compliant

Breaking News
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The State Alcohol and Beverage Control Commission hosted a seminar along with State Representative Carlos Gonzalez for restaurant and bar owners in Springfield Friday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the seminar took place at TD Bank Room on 1441 Main Street in Springfield at 11:00 a.m.

State Representative Gonzalez said the director of the committee Ralph Sacramone will better inform liquor license owners on how to stay in compliance with local and state ABCC’s policies. 

22News Reporter Sy Becker is covering the seminar. You can watch the full report on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.

