Springfield restaurant hosts turkey giveaway for families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new restaurant in downtown Springfield held a turkey giveaway for families in need Wednesday evening.

The owners of Dewey’s Lounge along with some volunteers stood outside their new Worthington Street location. Families could drive up and receive a free turkey along with other Thanksgiving foods.

The owners told 22News they just want to connect with the community, especially with the pandemic causing food insecurity and homelessness.

“We thought that out of the kindness of our hearts that we put together a free turkey drive and just give back to the community,” said co-owner Kenny Lumpkin. “We are an establishment in this lovely community and we want this community to know that we are a part of it.”

Dewey’s Lounge will be opening in the spring of 2021.