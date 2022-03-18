SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield restaurant forced to close during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic has re-opened with the help of local legislators.

The reopening of Timoteo’s Grill on Boston Road is the rebirth of a dream for owner Wilson Gondora and his family. The Colombian-born restaurant owner told 22News, he’s so happy to have persevered after the pandemic forced him to close the restaurant he opened in 2019.

“Oh, I feel so happy, I feels so happy, and all of my family, and everybody is happy about that, and I am so happy,” said Gondora.

Springfield State Representative Orlando Ramos, a customer at Timoteo’s Grill, helped secure money from the legislature to help the pandemic-stricken restaurant.

“We know how difficult this pandemic has been on small businesses, particularly in the restaurant industry. So we wanted to do whatever we could to make these funds available,” said Representative Ramos.

Ramos presented Gondora with a citation for his determination to reopen the restaurant located on a busy area of Boston Road.