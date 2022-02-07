Springfield restaurant sees rise in employment as nationwide numbers go up

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest payroll numbers are showing a surprising jump in people rejoining the workforce. It went up by 467,000 people, more than three times higher than the Wall Street estimate.

The owner of Nadim’s said they are in a much better spot in terms of staffing than before, but overall it still isn’t business as usual. In September, owner Nadim Kashouh told 22News he was facing a shortage of employees, which is something he hadn’t seen in his 21 years of business. On Monday, Nadim was helping out with the start of the lunch rush, but he said things have gotten a lot better.

“We are where we want to be right now. We’re not overstaffed but we’re certainly not understaffed which is a good thing.” said Nadim.

According to the nationwide report the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, hospitality and leisure saw the largest gains in January. On a state level, the January numbers have not yet been released.

But taking a look at employment numbers in the Springfield area. They’ve been largely on the rise from January of last year until December. Nadim said one of the challenges now facing his business food prices that have dramatically gone up.

“Some items like oil have tripled in prices, meat has doubled in price. seafood has doubled in price. And keep in mind we can go up a little bit on our prices. However we can’t go and double. We can’t go crazy with the numbers because we will spook our customers,” said Nadim.

And Nadim added that while they are able to get their food orders, paper products have ben difficult to come by, with at times only 70% or 80% of what’s being orders, actually being delivered.