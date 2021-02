American Football – First and goal – Close up of football inches from the goal line

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Super Bowl is less than a week away, with former Patriots Quarterback playing for the Buccaneers.

One Springfield restaurant is taking pre-orders for the big day in sports. Starting Monday, February 1, Wings Over Springfield is accepting orders for the location on 1219 Parker Avenue.

Those who order before February 6 will receive a $5 gift on February 8 through email with instructions on how to redeem.

