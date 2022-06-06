SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Business owners gathered in Springfield for a workshop organizers said is aimed at being proactive.

The workshop is designed to update bars, restaurants and nightclubs on the rules and regulations that come with a liquor license. This was the first year they’ve hosted the workshop since the pandemic, so some of the changes reflected that, like the expansion of outdoor dining and cocktails to go.

“We know what we’ve been through over the last two years,” said Ralph Sacramone, the Executive Director of the Alcohol Beverages Control Commission. “Licensees are really trying to do the right thing and by everybody working together, following all of the guidelines and the rules, we’ll make them very, very successful and that’s what we want to do. We want to bring it back to pre-pandemic levels.”

The last time the workshop was held was in 2019, and organizers said they saw results, with licensees calling with questions if they were concerned about potentially violating a liquor license law.