Springfield reviews Comcast cable license renewal

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic J. Sarno, held a virtual public hearing for Comcast Cable and their license renewal on Tuesday according to Communications Director William J. Baker.

The Deputy City Solicitor Kathleen Breck served as the hearing officer, while Mayor Sarno gave his testimony. Mayor Sarno said that one of his priorities since taking office has been maintaining a senior citizens discount for cable television service.

“I want to thank Comcast for establishing this item and it is my hope that this much-needed discount will continue into the next franchise license agreement,” said Sarno.

Sarno’s administration has also proposed public access television on the Public, Educational, and Government channels operated by Focus Springfield.

“As the City of Springfield has adapted to holding virtual meetings during this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic, it is important for the City to continue to meet the growing needs to continue to broadcast these remote city meetings,” said Sarno.

Sarno also said that he expects Comcast to maintain good quality standards for assisting customers, specifically when it comes to waiting times on the phone, professional resolution to issues, and refunds for days when service is down.

“I would also like to suggest that Comcast reviews their tier choices for cable television service, especially as it relates to the lower-tier options, which could provide much-needed price relief to consumers,” said Sarno.

Sarno also mentioned the importance of maintaining good and affordable WiFi services for Springfield Public Schools students, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.