Springfield Rifles acquires Western Mass. Blizzard girl’s hockey team

by: Duncan MacLean

Photo: Western Mass Blizzard Hockey Facebook

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As women’s hockey grows in popularity, the local club landscape is changing.

The Springfield Rifles announced its acquisition of the Western Massachusetts Blizzard program Thursday.

The organization aims to host girls teams at the U10 to U19 and gives players from both programs access to premiere travel and local leagues.

The Blizzard was the only all-female hockey program in the region.

The acquisition comes as a result of expanded interest and fast growth in the women’s game. Both organizations thought they could better continue that growth together.

