Springfield Rifles Rugby Club hosts open pantry fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts athletes who support and encourage playing the game of rugby also make a name for themselves involved with community fundraising.

Because of so much economic hardship brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the club has just completed a successful fundraiser to benefit the open pantry’s loaves and fishes meals for the homeless. The club purchased food from Theodore’s Bar and Smith’s Billiards on Worthington Street.

22News spoke with Shane Hogan, President of Springfield Rifles Rugby Club who told us, “We have a long history of trying to help our community organizations.”

“Springfield Olympics, the food drive for Thanksgiving, cancer walks, we’re trying to get out and do our part as patriotic Americans and help out our fellow citizens,” Hogan continued.

The food was distributed to the open pantry helping those in need during these difficult and uncertain times.