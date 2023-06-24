SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Changes are coming to the RMV in Springfield next week as the state prepares for the Work and Family Mobility Act to take effect at the start of July.

The Service Center in Springfield will begin offering road tests starting on Monday, according to the MassDOT. Multiple locations will also receive additional staffing and translation assistance.

“The Registry of Motor Vehicles continues to strategically prepare for the implementation of the Work and Family Mobility Act and the anticipated customer service demand that will be in place when the law takes effect on July 1,” said Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “The transitioning of this service center to accommodate additional road tests will help provide customers in Western Massachusetts with increased access, dedicated support services, and additional opportunities to help secure driving credentials.

The Work and Family Mobility Act allows qualified state residents to apply for a driver’s license, regardless of immigration status. It officially comes into effect next Saturday, July 1st.

Customers can schedule their required road test appointments online at mass.gov/myRMV for tests that will be done on or after Monday, June 26, at the Springfield Service Center.

Road test applicants need to bring a physical copy of their learner’s permit and a printed and completed copy of the Road Test Application and must be accompanied by a qualified sponsor. A sponsor is someone who is a licensed driver over the age of 21 with at least one year of experience driving. The applicant also must make sure that the vehicle brought for testing meets all of the functional and safety requirements such as: