Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese helps homeless community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bishop William Byrne of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese spent Sunday afternoon distributing necessities to the homeless.

Homeless men and women stood in line to receive a suitcase filled with toiletries that most people take for granted. This suitcase give-away of essential items coordinated by the Just Faith ministry of Holy Cross Parish is a collaborative effort involving St. Cecilia Parish and Monson Academy.

“The homeless you know, have no opportunity to keep even the most of what we take for granted each day. So giving them toiletries isn’t just a way for them to clean up, but allow them to experience the dignity that is theirs as of human beings” Bishop William Byrne said.

This act of compassion does not go unappreciated. Members of Springfield’s homeless community step up and show their gratitude for what’s been done to make their daily ordeals less burdensome.

“I appreciate that, it just shows that there are still good people in the world. Even though there’s a lot with the pandemic, and a lot of bad things going on, there’s still people with a heart. That are thinking about other people out here like me.”

The suitcase give-away was not merely an act of generosity but one of humanity, helping to ease the burden foisted on men and women who daily deal with their lives of hardship.