Springfield Rotary Club donates 10,000 protective masks to first responders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Rotary Club made a generous gesture of support Tuesday for local first responders in their continuing battle against COVID-19.

The Springfield Rotary Club donated 10,000 personal protective masks to members of the city’s police and fire departments. 22News spoke with Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood about how this donation has given first responders a glimmer of hope during these dark times.

“It lets me know and it lets the officers know that people are thinking about us and they’re concerned about us. And in this environment where not everything is so nice and complimentary towards your first responders right now, things like this pick us up, cheer us up, bring up morale,” said Clapprood.

The donation comes amid recent spikes in coronavirus cases throughout western Massachusetts, which have elevated some cities including Springfield to a “high-risk” status.