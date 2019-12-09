Springfield Rugby Football Club celebrates 50 years

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a night of nostalgia for western Massachusetts Rugby enthusiasts.

Springfield Rugby Football Club players past and present filled the Munich Hause banquet hall Sunday evening.

They had much to celebrate and to remember 1969, the year the Springfield Rifles began their Rugby era at Van Horn Park, where the team has played many of its games over the years.

Bob Crowley, the Co-Founder of the Springfield Rifles, told 22News that the Rifles continue to endure as a part of Springfield today 50 years after the team’s founding.

“It’s gone on to colleges, there’s still an existing club fifty years later that travels throughout New England, plays games against other clubs,” said Crowley.

Because of certain similarities, Rugby is often compared to football. But according to the Rifles co-founder, John DelNegro, Rugby has certain advantages over football.

“It’s an endurance sport, It’s played the whole game, and it’s wonderful for the athlete,” said DelNegro. “Unlike football which is five seconds of action, 30 seconds of rest, this is a continuous action game.”

Bob Crowley and John DelNegro can’t wait until the spring when the Springfield rifles begin their 51st season of competition.

Many who shared in the team’s glory over the years wouldn’t have missed Sunday night’s reunion for the world, celebrating the camaraderie that’s been at the heart of their beloved sport of Rugby for half a century.