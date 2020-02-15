Springfield RV, Camping and Outdoor Show kicks off in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield RV, Camping and Outdoor Show will be open from Saturday, February 15 until Monday, February, 17 in West Springfield!

According to a news release sent to 22News, there is something for everyone whether you are looking for your next RV, camping accessories, or interested in campgrounds or outdoor experiences! Admission tickets for adults are $10, Seniors (60 and older) and Military $7 and free for children 12 and under.

Hours Open: