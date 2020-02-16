Springfield RV, Camping and Outdoor Show offered visitors a look at how to camp in style

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The realities of winter quickly turned to thoughts of summer among the thousands attending the Springfield RV, Camping and Outdoor Show at the Big E Fairgrounds this holiday weekend.

We learned you can spend as much as several hundred thousand dollars on these homes away from home.

Not every one of the thousands here at the Better living center has come for the same reason.

Some like Eric Willis of Enfield, are ready to trade up from the RV he purchased four years ago.

Willis told 22News, “The outdoor kitchen, there are a lot of new things that you’ve got, the kitchen stuff, i like that with a bigger fridge.”

All of these folks 22News chatted with, many from Western Massachusetts, fell in love long ago with camping, either on the go all summer or spending the summer at a favorite campsite such as Rick Parilla and his family.

“We’re at the same campsite for the whole season, and our traveler doesn’t move, we like that concept because we built better long-lasting friends, it’s more of a family atmosphere,” said Parilla.

The Parilla’s are planning to spend another summer at the Village green family campsite in Brimfield.

The Gouvin family from Ware loves camping so much, they have dreams of trading in their tent for a late model RV.

Lisa Gouvin told 22News, “We love to go camping every summer, we enjoy camping so much, we come to these shows and look at camping rides, and maybe dream about owning one of these great campers one day.”

These outdoor recreational vehicles aren’t going anywhere, not until thousands more visitors check them out and dream of summer during the third and final day of RV show all day Monday, presidents day.