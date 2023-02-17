WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The largest RV show in New England is taking place over President’s Day weekend in West Springfield.

The “Springfield RV, Camping, and Outdoor show” at the Eastern States Exposition is being held with over 200 exhibitors, such as RV dealers, campgrounds, and specialty products, according to their website.

Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for Seniors 60 years and older, DAV, and Military, $5 for parking, and kids 12 years and under get in free. Tickets can be purchased online. Their hours for this weekend will be:

Friday, February 17: 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, February 18: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 19: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, February 20: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

There will also be activities for kids to enjoy, such as magic shows, educational animal shows, balloon-making by Shriners Clowns, and more. Several seminars will also take place throughout the weekend that covers topics such as springtime checklists and camping safety.