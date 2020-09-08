Springfield sailor serves with COVID-19 Rapid Response Team

PHILIPPINE SEA (DVIDS) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class J Francisco, an independent duty corpsman with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Stockton, Calif., left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brian Cabrera, an independent duty corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion, 31st MEU, from Springfield, Mass., both members of the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team (CRRT) aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), prepare contact tracing logs on the flight deck during a ship-wide CRRT drill.

Germantown, part the of America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.