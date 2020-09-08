Springfield sailor serves with COVID-19 Rapid Response Team

Hampden County
Posted: / Updated:

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

PHILIPPINE SEA (DVIDS) – Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class J Francisco, an independent duty corpsman with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Stockton, Calif., left, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brian Cabrera, an independent duty corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion, 31st MEU, from Springfield, Mass., both members of the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team (CRRT) aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), prepare contact tracing logs on the flight deck during a ship-wide CRRT drill.

Germantown, part the of America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

  • PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 2, 2020) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Erik Coffee, from White House, Texas, hangs a box fan with a ‘C’ clamp to create negative ventilation in a berthing aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a ship-wide COVID-19 Rapid Response Team drill. Germantown, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
  200902-N-CL550-1319 PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 2, 2020) Lance Cpl. Carson Bice, with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Nampa, Ind., a member of the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team (CRRT) aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) monitors the flow of artificial smoke as negative ventilation is set in a berthing during a ship-wide CRRT drill. Germantown, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
  • PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 2, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class J Francisco, an independent duty corpsman with Battalion Landing Team (BLT), 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Stockton, Calif., right, and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brian Cabrera, an independent duty corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB), 31st MEU, from Springfield, Mass., second from right, both members of the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team (CRRT) aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), ask Lt j. g. Mark Chase, from Okinawa, Japan, questions regarding his contact tracing log on the flight deck during a ship-wide CRRT drill. Germantown, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
  • PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 2, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Clint Woods, from Fairmount, Ind., leader of the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team (CRRT) aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), sets up negative ventilation in a berthing with a box fan during a ship-wide CRRT drill. Germantown, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
  • PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 2, 2020) Gunnery Sgt. Luckner Desma, with Combat Logistics Battalion, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., answers questions about his contact tracing log during a COVID-19 Rapid Response Team drill aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42). Germantown, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
  • PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 2, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Susie Bennett, an independent duty corpsman with Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Newark, Calif., center, briefs the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team (CRRT) on the flight deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) during a ship-wide CRRT drill. Germantown, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)
  • PHILIPPINE SEA (Sept. 2, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Brian Cabrera, an independent duty corpsman with Combat Logistics Battalion (CLB), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), from Springfield, Mass., right, a member of the COVID-19 Rapid Response Team (CRRT) aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42), checks the temperature of Gunnery Sgt. Luckner Desma, with CLB, 31st MEU, from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., during a ship-wide CRRT drill. Germantown, part of the America Amphibious Ready Group assigned to Amphibious Squadron 11, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor DiMartino)

