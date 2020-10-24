Springfield school children receive new pair of sneakers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 350 Springfield school children are receiving a new pair of sneakers thanks to the generosity and compassion of the Jones family.

The children who were selected by lottery began picking up their sneakers today in front of Old First Church at court square. The gift giving coincides with the engagement of Michael Jones and Eva Nieves of Westfield. Michael spoke of the timing behind this gift to the school children.

Michael, told 22News “To be able to bring a smile to their faces, we’re doing it because kids are in quarantine, kids are stuck in the house.”

Michael Jones’ father explained to 22News, old first church is where he and his wife were married 30 years ago, and members of the Jones family coordinated the sneaker giveaway with School superintendent Daniel Warwick, along with attorney and community activist Frederick Hurst.