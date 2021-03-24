Springfield School Committee members react to hybrid-learning transition

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of the Springfield School Committee are speaking out after Springfield Public Schools received a waiver to start hybrid-learning in April.

22News spoke with Denise Hurst, a committee member. She said transitioning from remote to hybrid would be easier for the large school district of 26,000 students.

Springfield has been fully remote since the beginning of the year. But a waiver from the state will return students to the classroom by April 5 on a hybrid model. By May 3, they must return to full in-person classes.

“We need to make sure that when we make this transition, it is as smooth as possible with the minimal amount of disruption for students and families and for our staff,” said Hurst.

Hurst told 22News that the Springfield School Committee is planning to meet to discuss what transitioning to the hybrid model would look like.

In a statement, Springfield Schools Superintendent Daniel Warwick said in part:

The extra time allotted for planning for full-time in-person learning will allow the district and our families to methodically prepare for safe, effective, and quality full-time engagement. Daniel Warwick, Springfield Schools Superintendent

