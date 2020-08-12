Springfield school custodians, nurses will continue to work with or without students in the building

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield schools are one of several school districts that have decided to use remote learning to start the school year.

Students won’t be in the building but what does that mean for onsite workers such as nurses and custodians?

School officials told 22News that nurses and custodians will be working about the same, if not more, to make sure the schools are safe for when students return to in person.

22News spoke with Patty Comeau, a representative from the Massachusetts Nurses Association, who said how nurses in remote learning districts will be preparing proper health and safety protocols, “You know, how we’re going to deal with a student who becomes ill, how are we going to go about isolating him and contacting parents? Educating the public and looking to find the symptoms before they send their students to school.”

For custodians, crews in Springfield have been abiding by a well detailed schedule that will roll over into the school year.

“It says you should be cleaning these sections at these frequencies on these days and this is how long ti should take, as well as making sure things such as door knobs, bathrooms and common areas are sanitized multiple times a day,” said Patrick Roach, Chief Financial and Operations Officer at Springfield Public Schools.

Both Comeau and Roach said no reduced hours or positions will be eliminated due to remote learning.