Springfield School District: Expect possible bus delays Monday

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Elementary school students from across the state will return to the classroom on Monday, if they haven’t already.

Springfield officials are letting parents know what to expect,including possible delays.

The school district warns of potential bus delays in pickup and drop-off times.

“First Student” provides bus services for the district and they’re dealing with an unanticipated shortage of bus drivers.

Springfield School Superintendent Daniel Warwick said parents are getting robocalls to inform them of the situation.